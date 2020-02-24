Batwoman Recap With Spoilers: SPOILER Learns Kate's Secret in "Drink Me"

Batwoman is currently operating on one heck of a new status quo, after the recent events surrounding the dual Beth Kanes (Rachel Skarsten). Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) had to make an impossible choice in last week's installment, and it looks like we're going to see the ramifications of it firsthand. If that wasn't enough, tonight's episode put Gotham's masked superhero in the crosshairs of Nocturna, a one-of-a-kind character in the DC Comics canon. Here's what you need to know about this week's episode, "Drink Me".

Nocturna, a woman in a mask, seduces a man, before biting him in the neck and paralyzing him. She strings him up from the ceiling and drains him of his blood.

Kate, Mary, and Luke try to figure out who shot Beth, and how to deal with the real Alice. Kate feels guilt over what happened with Alice, and tries to figure out how to fix it. Luke gives Kate Beth's necklace, and reveals that he knows very little about who shot Beth. Luke then informs her about Nocturna, and she decides to look into her as a distraction for what's happening with Beth. She tracks Nocturna to a dance club and fights her, and gets "bitten" by her - fed an animal tranquilizer - in the process. Sophie arrives and helps Batwoman.

Kate goes to Mary for help with her symptoms, and Mary argues that Kate is too transfixed on what happened with Beth. Mary runs a blood test that turns positive for ketamine, which she finds suspicious. Kate decides to throw a party at her gay bar to draw Nocturna out.

At the party, Luke uses facial recognition technology in an attempt to find Nocturna. Mary tries to help Sophie blend in at the party, which doesn't work when she meets a woman named Elle, who Luke suspects could be Nocturna. Elle starts asking Sophie too many questions, and Kate goes in to intervene by playing bartender. Elle starts getting nervous at the sight of blood, which causes Kate to rule out the possibility that it's her. Meanwhile, Luke intercepts to help Mary at the party, and they act awkward around each other.

Meanwhile, Alice learns that Mouse was kidnapped. She goes to the club and confronts Kate about it, but Kate doesn't know anything. Alice confronts Kate for letting her die, and then returns to her and Mouse's secret hideout, where one of his face remnants is poised on a mannequin. She speaks to the mannequin as if it's Mouse, and admits that she was wrong for trusting Kate. She then gets bitten by Nocturna.

Kate and Luke identify a woman outside of the party -- Natalia Knight, a woman with a rare blood disorder whose caretaker died of a heart attack weeks ago.

Nocturna strings up Alice and prepares to drain her blood, but Alice tries to convince her that there's a better way for her to get blood -- Mary's blood, which still has the antidote in it. Nocturna promptly finds Mary and tries to bite her.

Kate finds Alice in her restraints, and realizes that Nocturna is using the ropes from church bells to tie up her victims. She decides to visit Gotham Cathedral, and finds Mary strung up inside of it. She begins to fight Nocturna, just as Alice shows up to help her. Alice decides to give Mary a blood transfusion to help her, while Kate hunts down Nocturna. Nocturna says that she steals the blood of rich kids as revenge for how they live their lives. She and Kate fight, until Kate exposes her to UV light and severely burns her.

Kate visits Mary in her hospital, and reveals that she doesn't remember what happened after Nocturna drained her blood. Kate realizes that Nocturna knew about Mary's blood having the Desert Rose inside of it, which causes Kate to confront Alice. Alice says she helped keep Mary alive to prove how stupid it was for Kate to let her die before. Kate argues that Alice is irredeemable, but Alice says she doesn't want her to give up on her.

One of Alice's goons gives her information of Dr. Campbell, who she quickly realizes is August in disguise. She threatens to kill him in order to save Mouse.

Mary listens to Vesper Fairchild's broadcast, and starts to piece together that Kate is Batwoman.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Jacob is released from prison, after it's revealed that he was framed by Alice and the Wonderland gang. He and Sophie go to the morgue and look over Beth's body, thinking that it's Alice. Jacob asks Sophie what happened that led to Alice's death, and she refuses to admit that she was swayed by Batwoman. Jacob addresses the Crows, and argues that Batwoman is standing in the way of the Crows actually protecting the city. Jacob tells Sophie about the party, and asks her to go undercover to find Nocturna. Jacob is later confronted by one of the Crows, who says he has confidential information -- video footage of Sophie helping Batwoman.

Later, Jacob confronts Sophie about helping Batwoman, and asks if she's actually still loyal to the Crows. He suspends her from her post.

Sophie meets Batwoman at the Batsignal, and says that she doesn't know who she is without her job. Kate thinks Sophie wants to keep her distance, but she kisses her instead.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

