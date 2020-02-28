Legends of Tomorrow Says Goodbye to Brandon Routh in "Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness," the March 17 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow in which it seems the crew of the Waverider (and heartbroken fans everywhere) will say goodbye to Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford). In the episode, the Legends find themselves face to face with William Shakesepeare (and, given the title, it seems likely that the Legends will have a role in helping to nudge "Romeo & Juliet" along, similar to the impact they had on Star Wars back in season two). And the villain from "Raiders of the Lost Art" (the George Lucas episode), Damien Darhk, has cast a shadow so long that three seasons later, his daughter will be key in Ray's departure from the show.

While the synopsis remains silent on why the pair make a decision that "leaves the team shocked," anybody who watched this week's episode of Legends likely know that Ray has decided to propose to Nora. That means he is likely leaving the Waverider so that they can have the closest thing to a happily-ever-after that a Fairy Godmother who spends her days dealing with entitled brats who want ponies can get.

All the while, the team continues their search (again, established in this week's episode) for pieces of the Loom of Fate, which will make them a target for the Fates but also potentially get John and Charlie out of some serious trouble they've gotten themselves into over the years.

You can check the synopsis out below.

“Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SAYING GOODBYE – The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays, after episodes of The Flash on The CW. "Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" will premiere on September 17.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.