Legends of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz Would Love to Cameo on Green Arrow and the Canaries

The CW's Arrowverse of shows could potentially grow a lot this fall, with spinoffs centered around Superman & Lois and Green Arrow and the Canaries in various stages of development. While Green Arrow and the Canaries is not officially picked up by the network, it did air a backdoor pilot as part of Arrow's eighth and final season, which was well-received by fans and critics alike. The potential series would center around Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), and Mia Smoak-Queen (Katherine McNamara) in 2040s, and fans have already begun to imagine who else the show could entail. During a press event earlier this year, Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz was asked if she would be willing to reprise her role as Sara Lance/White Canary on the series, which she responded to with an enthusiastic yes.

"For sure. I've already told them," Lotz explained. "I was like 'I want to pop over. I want to come over and hang out.' So, I hope the show gets picked up. Also, I just want Katie and Juliana and Kat back up in Vancouver with me. The action on that show, I thought, was great. I thought it was really cool what they did with it. Hopefully, the series will get picked up."

Lotz was then asked if there was a chance she could wear her black Canary costume once again on the series, to which she hinted that she wouldn't be opposed to a costume change.

"You know, I'm ready to switch up the white outfit," Lotz revealed. "So actually talk to Phil about it. Be like the 'Dark Blue Canary.' I don't know. Yeah, I don't know. It seems like there's enough Black Canaries already. But that black outfit was great. Pretty cool."

Given the relationships that Sara has established with Laurel, Dinah, and Mia, it would be really interesting to see her reunite with the "Canaries" in this new context. Plus, there's certainly a lot of possibilities for how Sara could factor into Star City's future in the 2040s.

"It's always been weird for me because it wasn't like I ever left Arrow and I was just Legends," Lotz previously told ComicBook.com of being part of the Arrowverse. "I've always felt equally a part of both. It's weird and it's interesting, and it'll be weird now when Arrow's not around anymore."

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

