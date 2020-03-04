Kevin Smith Praises The Batman Reveal of the New Batmobile

Filmmaker Matt Reeves continues to dominate the geek news cycle with the steady stream of reveals about The Batman, showing off Robert Pattinson's debut in the new bat suit as well as the debut of the new Batmobile earlier today. This version of the Batmobile is unlike any version we've seen on the big screen in years, instead looking like a heavily modified muscle car rather than the military tank-esque vehicle from Tim Burton or Christopher Nolan's movies. And that's precisely why it stands out among the rest, according to Kevin Smith.

The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot director recently took to social media to praise the new vehicle for The Batman, revealing his thoughts on the different approach Reeves is taking for the DC Comics movie.

I like it. Has a nice Adam West/Barris feel to it. It’s a believable Batmobile that someone who’s not a billionaire could build - which also helps throw people off the scent of Bruce Wayne being #TheBatman. Thanks for the early looks! We’re all rooting for you! https://t.co/iO9DIGblDa — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 4, 2020

Previous photos have teased the do-it-yourself aesthetic to the Dark Knight's arsenal, which seems to show off a mix of bulletproof tactical gear for the character. Now we also know that approach also applies to his vehicle, which indicates that Bruce Wayne is making these modifications himself rather than relying on the secrecy of Wayne Tech employees or Lucious Fox.

There are questions over Reeves' approach for The Batman, and the filmmaker has made it clear that he's focused on telling a classic detective story with the Caped Crusader, rather than focusing on the superheroic aspects that are typically inherent to the franchise.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves told the Hollywood Reporter. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.

