Stargirl To Debut on DC Universe and The CW in May

DC Universe today revealed the premiere date for Stargirl, the planned series based on DC's Earth-2 characters from the Justice Society of America. The series, which stars Brec Bassinger in the title role alongside big-name actors like Luke Wilson, Joel McHale, and Amy Smart, is set to debut on the DC Universe app on May 11, followed by a premiere the following day on The CW, who will have ad-supported, over-the-air broadcasts of the series one day after each episode drops ad-free for DC Universe subscribers. Given the timing, it seems likely that this means that DC's Legends of Tomorrow will air its season five finale on May 5.

A Tuesday spot on the schedule means that Stargirl will be taking over for either The Flash or Legends of Tomorrow. Since Legends has a shorter season (and since DC Universe is not going to be as willing to "trade off" weeks with The CW as the network might itself) it seems likely to be what is ending, meaning that the series will likely air Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with a lead-in from The Flash.

According to DC, DC Universe "members will be the first to stream new episodes, every Monday commercial-free in downloadable 4K Ultra HD. Additionally, members will have access to several exclusive offerings including extended versions of select episodes, behind-the-scenes footage of cast and crew, exclusive collectible pins and limited-edition posters, fan community forum to discuss the latest episodes and access to deep dive into all the comics that inspired the series."

Stargirl and members of her Justice Society technically made their TV debuts during The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event in January. At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the multiverse had reconstituted itself following the events of the Crisis, and the the new Earth-2 would be where Stargirl takes place. In spite of the multiverse coming back following its destruction, though, the heroes of Earth-Prime (the world that combines elements of Earth-1, Earth-38, Earth-X, and Black Lightning's Earth) cannot actually access the multiverse, meaning that any crossovers between Stargirl and the other DC shows on The CW are unlikely, at least in the short term.

From original creator and comic book writer Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother remarries Pat Dugan and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The live-action superhero drama reimagines the 1999 Stargirl comics and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. Stargirl is lovingly inspired by Johns’ late sister, who was killed in a plane accident.

Johns executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.