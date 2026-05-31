DC’s New Toyline Just Revealed Figures for Batman, Clayface, Green Lantern, the Robin Cycle, and More

The heroes and villains of DC Comics have been brought to life in the toy aisle by McFarlane Toys over the past few years, but a new era is quickly approaching. Starting this month, fans will be able to pick up DC’s newest toyline, and thanks to a host of images and listings online, we now have our first look at new action figures for Batman, Clayface, Green Lantern, Man-Bat, the Robin Cycle, and more.

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The first wave of figures from Mattel since picking up the DC license will be their core kids line, and these new figures are all from that first line. A few listings and product images have surfaced online, and thanks to In Demand Toys we have a first look at figures for Batman (alternate costume), Nightwing, Bane, Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), and Mr. Freeze. We also have images of another Batman, a Joker Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern (John Stewart).

Then new images hit of two more Batman figures as well as Clayface and Killer Croc from @cjr8289, and an Amazon UK listing revealed a new Robin figure and the Robin Cycle. You can check out even more details and images of all these figures below.

Mattel’s New DC Toyline Is Hitting the Ground Running

Let’s dive into the new 6.5-inch figure reveals first, which definitely heavily lean into Batman and the Bat-Family. There are now five versions of Batman featured in the line, and that’s if you don’t count Joker Batman, but all of the versions feature different costumes and weaponry. There’s the Hush-style Batman, a black and silver Batman, a more movie-style black and yellow Batman, a classic black and grey Batman, and an armored Batman. As for Joker Batman, he features a purple, yellow, and bright green costume, and it’s clearly the Joker under the cowl in this version.

The line features several of Batman’s allies and villains as well, including blue and black Nightwing, red and black Nightwing, and a new black, yellow, and red costume for Robin, which ties into his new Robin Cycle perfectly. There’s also figures for Bane, Clayface, Man-Bat, and Killer Croc, and all of those villains stand considerably higher than the heroes. Mr. Freeze also features a new armor design, but is more in scale with the other figures.

We’ve previously seen the new Batmobile, but this is the first time we’ve seen the Robin Cycle, which matches the new Robin costume and allows the Robin figure to sit and drive the vehicle. The Robin Cycle includes a cannon that fires 3 missiles, but it also works with the Bat-Link Batmobile, so you can actually fit the Robin Cycle within the hood of the Batmobile.

There are also two Green Lantern figures in the line so far, including John Stewart and Hal Jordan. Both Green Lantern figures come with a bevy of construct weapon attachments, and they already look great alongside the other heroes of DC. We’ve seen Superman before, but he still looks fantastic in the new photos.

The Mattel DC Comics toyline is launching soon, while the collector line launches in early 2027.

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