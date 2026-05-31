7 Iconic DC Superheroes That The DCEU Wasted

Warner Bros. launched the DC Extended Universe following Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, aiming to build a massive cinematic project capable of rivaling Marvel Studios. The ambitious franchise quickly expanded across multiple films, successfully delivering colossal box office hits like Aquaman and Wonder Woman while assembling some of pop culture’s most recognizable icons on the silver screen. Despite those financial triumphs, the cinematic universe fractured its audience through deeply polarizing creative projects such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which established a cynical tone that fundamentally clashed with the optimistic legacy of DC heroes. Studio executives reacted to this initial divisiveness with reactionary pivots, constantly shifting the narrative trajectory of the overarching saga. This chaotic management style prevented the DCEU from ever enjoying a cohesive flow, transforming the sprawling multimedia experiment into a series of confused projects that struggled to maintain any momentum.

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Warner Bros. Discovery eventually decided to abandon the continuity entirely, officially concluding the DCEU in 2023 following a string of theatrical commercial failures. Then, executives appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran to build a completely new continuity, which successfully launched with the blockbuster feature Superman in 2025. This reboot provides the studio with a fresh creative foundation and the opportunity to learn from the previous universe’s mistakes. In particular, the DCU now has the means to better use all the iconic DC heroes that the DCEU wasted.

7) Black Canary

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The introduction of Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett) in Birds of Prey presented Warner Bros. with an incredibly charismatic street-level hero that offered fans the perfect combination of the character’s sonic powers and martial arts prowess. Director Cathy Yan showcased the vigilante’s abilities during the film’s climactic amusement park battle, with DCEU fans mostly agreeing that Smollett was the best element introduced by the movie. Recognizing the potential, executives officially greenlit a solo project for the HBO Max streaming service, attaching Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green to write the script.

The subsequent corporate merger that formed Warner Bros. Discovery triggered a ruthless purge of streaming projects across the board. The studio quietly abandoned the Black Canary film as it dismantled the remaining DCEU slate, completely wasting a character who could help expand the mythology of Gotham City. The cancellation denied fans the opportunity to see Smollett’s vigilante evolve into a leading hero.

6) Martian Manhunter

Image courtesy of HBO Max

J’onn J’onzz is a foundational member of the Justice League in DC Comics lore, possessing a telepathic and shape-shifting skill set that rivals Kryptonian biology. Outside the comics, the Martian Manhunter also became a pop culture staple thanks to the 2000s animated Justice League series. However, the DCEU only attempted to integrate Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix) into its mythology by retroactively establishing that the character had been hiding in plain sight as General Calvin Swanwick since Man of Steel. Director Zack Snyder even materialized this concept in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, granting the alien hero a brief cameo.

Sadly, Snyder’s scene was a narrative dead end rather than a compelling introduction. By the time Zack Snyder’s Justice League became available, the studio had already decided to scrap Snyder’s ongoing continuity, ensuring that Martian Manhunter never actually interacted with the superhero team he was supposed to help found. Reducing one of the most powerful and psychologically complex figures in comic book history to a fleeting post-credits gimmick represents a profound misunderstanding of the character’s narrative value.

5) Batgirl

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In DC Comics, Barbara Gordon is a cornerstone of the Batman family, yet the DCEU completely erased Elsie Grace’s Batgirl from cinematic history. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah completed principal photography on a $90 million Batgirl feature, constructing a Gotham City narrative that featured the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne and Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly. The movie was initially crafted for HBO Max before getting a theatrical release.

In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav permanently shelved the completed Batgirl film in 2022 to claim a tax write-off, ensuring the footage would never see a public release. The financial maneuver destroyed the cinematic debut of a highly anticipated superhero, treating a massive production as disposable corporate accounting. The erasure of the project completely wasted Grace’s dedicated physical training and performance, permanently denying audiences the chance to see a live-action iteration of the iconic vigilante operating on the streets of Gotham.

4) Cyborg

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The theatrical release of Justice League brutally reduced the narrative arc of Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), turning Cyborg into a functional plot device rather than a fully realized protagonist. Executives removed the character’s traumatic backstory and his complex relationship with his father, fundamentally stripping the film of its emotional core. While Zack Snyder’s Justice League eventually restored Victor’s original narrative, the damage to the character had already been done. Plus, in both versions of the movie, the design of Cyborg seemed to be a direct answer to Marvel Studios’ Iron Man, a weird creative choice that erased the character’s more distinct traits.

Beyond the screen, Fisher engaged in a highly publicized dispute with studio management over abusive set conditions, which permanently severed his working relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery. Consequently, the studio officially canceled the Cyborg solo film originally slated for 2020. The administrative failure robbed the cinematic universe of its technological hero, discarded a compelling star, and showed the whole world how grim things were behind-the-scenes.

3) The Flash

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Barry Allen requires a careful balance of scientific intellect and earnest heroism, a combination the DCEU entirely failed to capture when adapting The Flash (Ezra Miller). From his initial introduction, the franchise stripped the scarlet speedster of his forensic brilliance, repositioning the character as a socially awkward comic relief designed purely to deliver nervous exposition. The unfortunate characterization culminated in the 2023 release of The Flash, a wildly expensive multiverse adventure that collapsed under horrific visual effects and a messy script.

The Flash bombed the global box office, leading to catastrophic financial losses. Furthermore, the studio relied entirely on nostalgia to sell the project, prioritizing the return of legacy Batman actors over developing Barry Allen’s actual rogues gallery. By burying the protagonist under a mountain of multiverse cameos and unearned comedic beats, the franchise destroyed the viability of DC’s premier speedster. In this case, though, the problem began with the actor, as Miller’s awkward performance never gave his Flash a chance to stand out.

2) Batman

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When Warner Bros. cast Ben Affleck as an older Bruce Wayne for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, fans were divided about starting a cinematic universe with a battle-weary Dark Knight. Yet, Affleck delivered a highly physical and incredibly imposing performance that successfully translated the grit of Frank Miller’s comics to the screen. Despite that perfect casting, the cinematic universe immediately failed the character by confining him exclusively to crowded team-up features and disjointed cameos.

Affleck spent years developing a solo project that he intended to direct and star in, pitting the world’s greatest detective against Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) in a thriller set inside Arkham Asylum. Unfortunately, continuous executive interference and chaotic franchise pivots pushed Affleck to abandon the project entirely, resulting in a reboot under Matt Reeves instead. Reeves’s The Batman is great, but it’s still a shame that the DCEU effectively used the most bankable hero in modern cinema as a supporting mechanism for other properties, completely wasting an amazing iteration of the Caped Crusader.

1) Superman

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The entire DCEU was built upon the shoulders of Clark Kent, yet studio executives consistently mishandled Superman (Henry Cavill) at every possible intersection. Man of Steel provided a visually spectacular origin, but the movie misunderstood the character’s uncompromising dedication to life. Then, the subsequent DCEU projects buried any optimism beneath a deconstructive tone that alienated core fans. Following the disastrous theatrical rollout of Justice League in 2017, Warner Bros. placed the Man of Tomorrow in an agonizing development hell for over half a decade, refusing to greenlight a direct sequel. The studio even resorted to utilizing faceless body doubles for fleeting cameos in Shazam! and Peacemaker.

Cavill was convinced to announce his official return following a post-credits scene in Black Adam, only to learn that the move had been orchestrated without the approval of Warner Bros. Discovery executives, who were already moving to create DC Studios and reboot the continuity. This relentless mismanagement wasted a perfectly cast actor, transforming the greatest superhero in comic book history into a massive casualty of misguided creatives and corporate incompetence.

Which wasted DC superhero do you think deserved a better storyline in the DC Extended Universe? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!