Krypton Star Cameron Cuffe Says The Batman Might Have His Favorite Batmobile

DC super fan and Krypton star Cameron Cuffe is apparently a fan of the newly-revealed Batmobile from filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman. The movie, which is in production now with a star-studded cast that includes Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, has been shooting on location, and so Pattinson's costume and motorcycle had already been spotted by amateur photographers and paparazzi. The Batmobile, like the first look at the costume itself, was Reeves's to unveil, and response has been mostly positive. That includes from Cuffe, who took to Twitter today to say that the Battinson-mobile might be his favorite take yet on the classic car.

The Batmobile has always been a stylish and memorable ride in the comics, but the live-action adaptations have had a love affair with the Dark Knight's getaway car that's almost pornographic. The car was one of the most popular images from the blockbuster 1989 film adaptation from director Tim Burton. Going forward from there, comics, TV, movies, and video games have always made it a big deal to unveil a new Batmobile.

You can check out Cuffe's comments below.

I’m just gonna say it... this may well be my favourite Batmobile. https://t.co/vV2k3nMoYn — Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) March 5, 2020

...You can tell he's serious about it, too, since he used the British spelling of "favourite."

Cuffe appeared in two seasons of Krypton on Syfy, playing the role of Seg-El, grandfather to Superman. The series, which was originally sold as "Game of Thrones in space," centered on the relationships, politics, and culture of Kandor, the city that would eventually be bottled by Brainiac -- a process that would lead to the planet's eventual destruction. In the time since Syfy cancelled the show, Cuffe has been a guest on some episodes of DC Daily, an original program created for DC Universe. The actor was among those approached for The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event, but was unable to make a cameo due to scheduling issues.

Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman, which will chronicle some of his earlier years as a vigilante fighting crime in Gotham City. The main cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Reeves is directing from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021.

