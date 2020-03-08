Supergirl Saves Andrea in "The Bodyguard" Scene

The CW has released a clip from "The Bodyguard", the upcoming episode of Supergirl airing March 8. The episode will see Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo) targeted by an anti-technology extremist over the launch of Obsidian Platinum, prompting Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to be tasked with protecting her. As the clip reveals, it's probably good that Supergirl is on the case as this extremist is going to, well, extremes to kill Andrea in order to make their point -- including hijacking an elevator at CatCo in order to do so.

You can check out the new clip from the episode for yourself in the video below.

While Supergirl protecting Andrea is likely to be a large part of the episode, this new assignment isn't the only thing fans can look forward to. The episode is set to see Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) move forward with Non Nocere, tying into the season's themes regarding technology.

"What we're looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage," executive producer Robert Rovner said previously. "It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what's going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through."

The episode will also be the first since Kara gave Lena an ultimatum of sorts, telling her that she can change her course and Kara will be there for her or continue forward with her plans and be treated like any other villain. It seems like Lena will choose the latter, moving forward with Non Nocere anyway, despite Kara’s warning.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help. Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Batwoman on The CW. "The Bodyguard" will debut on March 8.

