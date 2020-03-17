Superboy Actor Stuart Whitman Dead at Age 92

Actor Stuart Whitman, who played Jonathan Kent in the Superboy television series and starred in a number of classic Westerns, has passed away at the age of 92. According to TMZ, Whitman died at around 2 PM on Monday at his home in Montecito, California. A longtime friend of Whitman said he was in and out of the hospital quite a bit recently due to his fight with skin cancer, and that he was surrounded by his family when he passed away. Whitman is survived by five children, four of which he had with his first wife and one he had with his second. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Whitman has a long list of film and television credits, which includes his turn as Jonathan Kent on the Superboy series as well as his role of Paul Regret in the western classic The Comancheros. In addition to those, he starred in projects like The Mark (which he received the Best Actor Oscar for), The Day and the Hour, Rio Conchos, and The Last Escape.

He also starred in a number of television series, including Cimarron Strip, Fantasy Island, and Knots Landing.

His most recent project was the 2000s TV Movie The President's Man, after which he largely retired from acting.