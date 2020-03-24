New Episodes of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow Aren't on Tonight

✖

For fans of The CW's Arrowverse, Tuesdays are usually big nights with both The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow both bringing new episodes. This week, however, Tuesday night isn't business as usual. Last week it was announced that both The Flash and Legends would go on a brief hiatus, delaying new episodes of the popular series. That means that when fans tune into The CW tonight while they will have episodes of both The Flash and Legends, they're reruns. There are no new episodes of either series being aired on Tuesday night.

Instead of new episodes, The Flash is airing "A Girl Named Sue" at 8/7c while DC's Legends of Tomorrow is airing "A Head of Her Time". According to the preview that aired last Tuesday night for The Flash's "So Long, and Good Night", that episode was set to air on April 7 as opposed to its originally scheduled date of March 31. It's expected that Legends may return at the same time, though thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting shutdowns of many television productions, it's possible that the schedule may see further shifts. In fact, on Monday it was announced that Supernatural would be going on an indefinite delay, prolonging that series' final season a bit longer.

At this time it is unclear how long the shift in The CW's schedule as it relates to The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow will have an impact. Stargirl is currently still set to debut on Tuesday, May 12 after the new series' debut on DC Universe on May 11. As The CW is known for having various small breaks in the Arrowverse schedule, it's possible that we'll simply see shows run their episodes straight through to season finales, leaving the door open for Stargirl to debut on time.

As for fans tuning in to get their fix for The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, you can check out the synopses for the episodes airing for both shows tonight below.

The Flash "A Girl Named Sue":

WHEN RALPH MET SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow "A Head of Her Time":

WHEN THE CAPTAIN’S AWAY – When Sara (Caity Lotz) is called away on business, she leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge and Ava tries to impress the team as they try to take on their latest Encore, Marie Antionette. With Zari (Tala Ashe) still on the ship, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) convinces the team to bring her along on the mission which they all hope isn’t a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), which leads him on a journey through his past. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Courtney Ford and Olivia Swann also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Morgan Faust.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.