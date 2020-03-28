The Best Batman Memes Getting People Through Social Distancing

All across the globe, people are spending a lot more time at home than they're used to. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are staying inside and self-quarantining as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 while those that must go out or happen to be in places where "stay at home" orders have not been placed are being told to practice social distancing. While the reason for all these measures is good, the actual act of staying home and away from those you care about is a lot harder. Fortunately, though, we have social media to help us take our minds off of things or, in the case of some truly great Batman-related memes, remind us how to do things right.

That's right, we may be in a global pandemic but there's still time for memes and if there were ever a superhero prime for social distancing-related memes, it's Batman. Gotham's Dark Knight tends to operate in the shadows, well away from others and the internet can't help but take Batman's natural tendency to work alone and avoid other and turn it into some clever and enjoyable memes. Some of them are pretty funny, offering up a much-needed laugh in trying times. Others are informational, offering up some solid tips for how to deal with things -- such as "cough like Batman". Still others are fun observations, such as a notable one about the villain Bane and another about the length of a dining room table in 1989's Batman.

No matter what the meme is expressing, however, they're definitely bringing a bit of entertainment and even joy as quarantine and self-isolation continue and we've collected some of the best ones we've seen so far for your enjoyment as well. Read on to see some of the best Batman memes we've seen during social distancing and quarantine.