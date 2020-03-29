Birds of Prey: Here's a Better Look at The Suicide Squad's Captain Boomerang Cameo

Birds of Prey is officially available to buy on digital, which means DC fans are getting a closer look at the latest movie in the franchise. The film serves as a spin-off of Suicide Squad and sees Margot Robbie return to the role of Harley Quinn as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with the Joker. While no other characters from Suicide Squad appear in the film, there are plenty of references to the Joker. However, he's not the only character from the 2016 movie that's mentioned. While breaking into the police station looking for Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), Harley spots a wanted poster on the wall and proclaims, "Hey, I know that guy!" The image is of Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), who fought alongside Harley in the previous film.

Yesterday, a fan took to the DC_Cinematic subreddit to share a closer look at the wanted poster. “Captain Boomerang in Birds of Prey,” u/FacuGerke wrote. Many people commented on the post: “Is this implying he escaped Belle Rev? I sure hope he doesn’t die in TSS,” u/ILickEwoks wrote. “‘He's a friend from work,’” u/unilordx quoted (from Thor: Ragnarok, of course). “That part was hilarious,” u/Darkknightkilla104 added. You can check out the image in the Reddit post below:

Robbie and Courtney will both be re-teaming up for The Suicide Squad, which recently wrapped filming. Despite what the title for James Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.” While the majority of the actors from the 2016 movie won't be in the upcoming film, a couple of other actors are set to return, including Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now available on Digital. Other upcoming DC movies tentatively include Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

