DC’s Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Says There Have Been Talks of a Crossover With The Flash

Fans of The CW and DC Universe's comics-inspired series got a bit of surprise in the final moments of the Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover when it was revealed that the upcoming Stargirl series exists in the Arrowverse's multiverse, specifically on a newly-restored Earth-2. Since then, fans have wondered if there will be a crossover between Stargirl and the rest of the Arrowverse, especially with the show airing on both The CW and DC Universe and while that won't be the case in Stargirl's first season, according to series star Brec Bassinger, a future crossover is something that's been talked about.

In an interview with IGN, Bassinger said that there has been talks of a Flash/Stargirl crossover, though it's something that is in only the most preliminary of discussions.

"There have been talks of Stargirl getting to go on an episode of Flash, and having a bigger storyline, but it didn't happen this season," Bassinger said. "But I just think that would be the coolest thing. So much of my family has watched Flash for years."

She also said that she'd love a crossover with Supergirl as well.

"Last night I was watching a bunch of interviews of Melissa [Benoist], and she's just the best Supergirl," Bassinger said. "I bet Stargirl and Supergirl would be this dynamic duo. That would just be awesome. So yes, my hopes are high. I really, really hope for it. But as of now, nothing planned, but fingers crossed."

While no crossovers are planned -- Stargirl had completed production on its first season ahead of the special arrangement allowing the series to air on The CW -- it's something that even series creator Geoff Johns is open to in the future.

"The future is wide open in the DC multiverse, so anything can happen between film and TV," he said. "Who knows? Because that's what the multiverse is. Obviously, right now the main concern is making sure that this show is great, that these characters are great, that they have their own stories and they get the proper screen time and the proper episodes to develop on their own. So hopefully in the future we can do something fun, but the first season is all about making sure that Stargirl is the best show it can possibly be."

Stargirl premieres on DC Universe on Monday, May 18, with new episodes airing weekly. The show premieres on The CW on Tuesday, May 19.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.