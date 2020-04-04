Batwoman: Kate's Reluctant to Suit up in New "A Narrow Escape" Preview

Last fans saw of Kate Kane on The CW's Batwoman, the titular heroine was struggling with some of her recent choices -- killing August Cartwright and then teaming up with Alice only to double cross her and have her locked in Arkham -- noting that she doesn't know if she's really a hero anymore. Now, in a new preview for the upcoming episode "A Narrow Escape," it seems like Kate is still plagued by that question, even as a deadly villain threatens to make an explosive mark on Gotham -- literally.

In the new preview, which you can check out above, someone is literally strapping explosives on Gotham's citizens, but despite pleas from those close to her, Kate is reluctant to suit up. The episode will mark Batwoman's return after a bit of an unexpected hiatus. Batwoman, like many of The CW's shows, had to stop production due to the coronavirus pandemic. "A Narrow Escape" had originally been solicited to air on March 29th.

In addition to Kate's struggles with identity, Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is expected to be tested to her limits, something that recent events of the series have certainly been setting up. After all, Alice was pushed to the brink after Kate betrayed her, locking her inside Arkham Asylum with Mouse (Sam Littlefield).

"Alice finds herself in a very different environment going forward," Skarsten recently told ComicBook.com. "She finds herself some new enemies and some new allies. I had a particularly fun time filming her interactions with some new characters in this new environment. You see this more playful side of Alice, outside of her interactions with her family only. That was really fun for me to do. Then, from there, we're going to see Alice start to get really dark. That's just about all I can tease, but hopefully, that's enough."

You can check out the synopsis for "A Narrow Escape" below!

"WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles."

Are you looking forward to Batwoman’s return? Let us know in the comments below.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "A Narrow Escape" will debut April 26th.

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.