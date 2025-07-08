Superman Star Isabela Merced Teases Hawkgirl’s DCU Return in Peacemaker (& the Character She Shares the Screen With)

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, making her live-action film debut in James Gunn’s Superman movie (July 11). The Alien: Romulus and The Last of Us star plays the Kendra Saunders version of the winged DC Comics heroine in the film, which finds her as part of the tentatively-named Justice Gang — a team of corporate type superheroes bankrolled by tech mogul Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) — alongside tech genius Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion).

Merced next returns to the DC Universe in the upcoming second season of Peacemaker, Gunn’s hit HBO Max series spinning out of The Suicide Squad. Trailers for the sophomore season (premiering Aug. 21) show Hawkgirl, Lord, and the bowl cut-haired Green Lantern interviewing helmeted anti-hero Christopher Smith (John Cena), presumably to replace the absent Mr. Terrific as a member of the Justice Gang.

“[Superman] definitely ties into the story” of Peacemaker, Merced tells ComicBook during an interview pegged to her partnership with Progressive Insurance. “What was really fun for me was getting to show my relationship to Maxwell Lord, who is Sean Gunn.”

“I love Sean, love that James continues to work with the same people,” Merced continues of the Gilmore Girls actor, who played Kraglin and physically portrayed Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) in the James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios. “I love that he has that loyalty, and I hope I’m part of that gang now.” In both Superman and Peacemaker, Merced “loved getting to explore the chemistry between the Justice Gang.”

“I did this for James Gunn, truly,” Merced says of Superman, joking she’s “more of a Batman girl.”

MERCED’S HAWKGIRL AS SHE APPEARS IN PEACEMAKER SEASON 2

At the Superman world premiere in Los Angeles Monday night, Merced stepped onto the red carpet as an ambassador for Progressive’s in-app safety feature, Accident Response. Progressive’s Flo and Jamie, who can be seen in the Progressive Superman commercial in theaters, joined Merced at the premiere to highlight the real-world heroism behind the feature that “supports drivers in moments of need.”

“With Accident Response, we’re putting real help right at our customers’ fingertips the moment they need it,” said Meghan Walsh, Business Leader, Integrated Marketing at Progressive Insurance, in a statement. “Teaming up with Superman gives us a bold, fun way to showcase just how powerful that support can feel—because when the unexpected happens, Progressive can help save the day.”

DC Studios’ Superman — starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, with Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/the Engineer, Wendell Pierce as The Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. — opens only in theaters July 11.