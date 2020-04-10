The Flash Showrunner Addresses If Barry and Iris Will Get Divorced

✖

After a storyline that was already going on for quite a while, The Flash's Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) has now found herself trapped in a mirror universe (literally) for an extra few weeks (at least as far as the audience is concerned) as more of the series' episodes got delayed due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. With Iris having been replaced by an evil doppelganger of herself for weeks now, and a number of pretty rough encounters between Mirror-Iris and Barry (Grant Gustin), some fans are apparently worried that TV's cutest couple might be on the brink of divorce when all of this is over.

That seems pretty unlikely to us; Barry and Iris have been through a lot together, and there's already been an evil Barry doppelganger that messed with them for months. Still, somebody put the question to one of the producers, and so fans have an official comment on the theory.

"Barry and Iris are, indeed, about to experience the rockiest month of their marriage so far," showrunner Eric Wallace told TVLine. "Where it ends and what happens as a result? Sorry, no spoilers here!"

After years of thinking that Barry would die as a result of the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the hero has survived the Crisis -- and kind of sent Team Flash into something of a navel-gazing period. They spent all this time preparing for life without Barry...so what does it mean to go back to "normal?" Mirror-Iris has expressed some of that, and it isn't totally clear whether Iris herself has some feelings of resentment toward the fact that she had prepared herself for a world without her husband.

The idea of the pair getting divorced not only seems like a wild overreaction to the Mirror-Iris story, but would certainly throw The Flash fans into apoplexy. Superheroes, in general, tend to have on-again/off-again relationships with their partners, but not once the wedding vows have been exchanged. Barry and Iris, in particular, have been the gold-standard couple in the Arrowverse for so long that it would be strange indeed to see the writers do anything significant to separate them any more than they already have been with Mirror-Iris involved. What seems more likely is that they will come out of the experience having to communicate more clearly as both Mirror-Iris and "real" Barry exchange some heated words before the truth is revealed and get some grievances out in the air.

The Flash returns with new episodes on Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

