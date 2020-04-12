The Suicide Squad Director Responds to When First Images, Trailer Will Be Released

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unexpected impact on a lot of the entertainment industry, from blockbusters that were set to release to films that are still to come in the next year or so. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad fits among that in an interesting way, with the writer-director revealing that he's been working on the film's edit from home during the quarantine. While Gunn recently told fans that the film is still on track for its August of 2021 release date, it sounds like other aspects of the film's timeline might be up in the air. In a new tweet, Gunn revealed that the pandemic has slowed "a lot of other factors" tied to the film, especially those involving first-look images and trailers.

I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed - some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc. https://t.co/Mk64ax3fUu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

While this might mean we'll have to wait a while longer to see the first official look at the film's ensemble, it does make sense given the circumstances. An argument could also be made that the timelines for a lot of marketing campaigns are currently at a standstill during the pandemic, especially as nearly all movie theaters in the U.S. are currently shut down.

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Sean Gunn told ComicBook.com last year. “And I know that [James is] pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next.”

The Suicide Squad is expected to open in theaters on August 6, 2021.

