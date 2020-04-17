Batman Fans Are Rallying On Bat Appreciation Day

It's apparently Bat Appreciation Day (because everyone and everything now gets one), and the celebration has the added effect of bringing out fans of The Batman, as well. Even though The Dark Knight already days dedicated to his glory, people clearly can't separate the thought of Batman from the actual bats that inspired his dark persona. If nothing else, it's a testament to what DC Comics has accomplished, with Batman reigning as one of the biggest icons in the world for nearly a century.

Right now, Batman fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting for the Coronavirus Pandemic to die down, so that Warner Bros. and DC get send director Matt Reeves and his cast back to work on shooting The Batman movie reboot. Until then, take a look at how many people have Batman on the brain, during #BatAppreciationDay:

The Classic

RIP Adam West. Still one of the O.G. greats in the Batman game. 

The Game-Changer

Michael Keaton practically became a bat to play Batman in Tim Burton's Batman (1989). That version of the character changed the game and made Batman a worldwide icon like never before. 

New Kid on The Block

The Batman will introduce Robert Pattinson as the latest Dark Knight - and he's already a fan art / meme hit. 

The Dark Knight Still Rises

Of course there's still a legion of Batman fans for whom there is one true king: Christian Bale. 

Too Real

Didn't take long for someone to make it too real again. 

Save Us, Batman

For real: With the way 

Bat Metal

People never tire of BatMetal. 

Why So Serious?

This fan got so defeated so quickly! Take a second look guy: This IS about The Batman! 

Appreciate the Originator

Always remember the deep, profound inspiration that Bruce Wayne found in seeing a bat burst into his home. Let us all be that inspired by them. 

National Bat Horny Day

This Batman fan managed to combine to of the most popular (absurd) "National X Day" events of the week into one awesomely inappropriate post. 

Happy National Bat(man) Day! 

The Batman is currently supposed to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. 

