Batman Fans Are Rallying On Bat Appreciation Day

It's apparently Bat Appreciation Day (because everyone and everything now gets one), and the celebration has the added effect of bringing out fans of The Batman, as well. Even though The Dark Knight already days dedicated to his glory, people clearly can't separate the thought of Batman from the actual bats that inspired his dark persona. If nothing else, it's a testament to what DC Comics has accomplished, with Batman reigning as one of the biggest icons in the world for nearly a century.

Right now, Batman fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting for the Coronavirus Pandemic to die down, so that Warner Bros. and DC get send director Matt Reeves and his cast back to work on shooting The Batman movie reboot. Until then, take a look at how many people have Batman on the brain, during #BatAppreciationDay: