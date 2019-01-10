$1.4M Worth Of Batman Comics Stolen

Any comic collector’s worst nightmare is having their prized collection stolen, and unfortunately, that’s what happened to one collector regarding their impressive Batman collection.

Pedigree Comics’ comic art consignment director Rand Lawrence has an extremely impressive collection of Batman and Detective Comics issues, but part of that collection was recently stolen from his indoor storage unit in Boca Raton, Florida (via Bleeding Cool). The damage is high, as the issues stolen were worth around $1.4 million, and he recently broke down the situation in a letter to friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I had probably the worst day today that we all fear,” Lawrence wrote. “439 CGC graded books were STOLEN from my indoor air-conditioned double locked storage unit. As you all know me for many years I have strived to put together the best Batman & Detective Comic collection out there. I have been the number one registered set on both titles for many years with CGC.”

“I know that many of you have experienced items being stolen in the past, but for me this is a first and on such a high level it’s been devastating….as this collection was my nest egg, and I had worked so hard and done without for so long to put this together that itbeing taken away from me this way has left me in a very bad way,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence went on to say they might have an idea of who took the books but also asked for help from the community in keeping watch for any big Batman and Detective Comics books coming up for sale.

“We might know who the robber is, and I am working with the police to get more information…but in the meantime I wanted to let you all know what’s going on, and to be aware if any of my books are brought to you for sale, I hope you can help me get them back as this many books coming into the market will make a splash. I don’t know if he is going to be smart enough to take them out of the slabs or will try and sell them as they are….but as I mentioned I have them all on the CGC registry and they can be identified easily. The books that were taken were the cream of the crop, and are probably valued at $1.4 million,” Lawrence wrote.

“I am truly devastated and really need you all to be aware and keep your eyes open…as they will probably be offered to some of you sooner than later. I will send you all the list of the missing books with the cert #’s and pedigree names shortly. In the meantime if any truly high grade Bat’s or Detectives come your way PLEASE let me know asap.

I truly appreciate all the help you can give, as we are all a very close knit small community and look out for each other when these bad things happen.

Sincerely,

Randy Lawrence

561-886-8777″

If you hear or see any of these books, which include issues like Batman #2, make sure to let him know.