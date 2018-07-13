For the longest time, comic books fans have been split into two camps: you’re either DC or you’re Marvel. In recent years, this has expanded beyond the comics and ventured into the films of each company as well, but in all honesty, you can admire, dare we say, even enjoy both without having to play favorites. The truth is – both the MCU and the DCEU have some great characters.

They’ve also both botched some characters, and today we’re looking at the terribles ones on the DC side with the 10 Worst DCEU Characters!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now don’t go on thinking we’re just hating on the DCEU either, we’ve got our favorites too, which you can check out on our other list, the 10 Best DCEU Characters.

Who do you think is the worst character in the DCEU? Tell us in the comments and make sure you watch our video at the top of the article to see if you agree with our choices!

10. Slipknot

Kicking off the list at No. 10 is Slipknot. Based on the marketing campaign, you’d think that Slipknot was a part of the squad, but you’d be mistaken. He’s supposed to be a character who’s powers revolve around getting out of anything, and in a weird way, that’s true because he gets out of Suicide Squad in around .4 seconds after he gets blown up like an idiot by Rick Flagg. Which brings us to No. 9 –







9. Rick Flagg

Rick Flagg. Mostly because he’s just really boring. Is this the fault of the actor or the writing? Probably both, but Joel Kinnaman definitely turns the charisma up to 6 for the character (out of 100).

8. The Enchantress

No. 8 – The Enchantress. Everything she does and says in Suicide Squad could be taught in a college level class titled Villain Cliche 101. The movie doesn’t even begin to hint at how fascinating the character actually is and pretty much wastes what could have been a very interesting super villain.

7. Lois Lane

No. 7 is Lois Lane. This isn’t a knock on Amy Adams, but more of how the character has been represented. Traditionally, Lois has always had some spunk to her with her spitfire attitude (played up phenomenally by the late Margot Kidder), but in the DCEU thus far she’s been little more than a damsel in distress. It also doesn’t help that Amy’s got very little in the way of on-screen chemistry with Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent.

6. The Joker

5. Steppenwolf

At No. 5 is Steppenwolf. The big bad of Justice League is the epitome of rushed, both his character development and his CGI. Try as it might, the movie is just never able to make the character feel like a true threat to the heroes in a similar way to how Marvel utilized Thanos. Ultimately, it probably should have been Darkseid in this role.

4. KGBeast

No. 4 – KGBeast. This is a character who had so much untapped potential from the comics, but Zack Snyder squandered it, just like our next guy…

3. Jimmy Olsen

No. 3 is Jimmy Olsen. Dear lord, don’t get us started on Jimmy Olsen, which might be the most infuriating aspect of underutilized characters in the DCEU. You guys literally killed Superman’s best friend in the opening moments of Batman v. Superman without even establishing that the two were friends!? As if that wasn’t bad enough, you don’t even know it’s Jimmy until the end credits which is all the more infuriating.

2. Doomsday

Coming in at No. 2 is Doomsday. This is the unstoppable beast that bests the Man of Steel?? A mixture of Lex Luthor and Zod? Get outta here. The entire “Death of Superman” storyline itself could be a movie, possibly two, but instead it’s shoe-horned into an already convoluted plot in similar fashion to how Sony treated Venom in Spider-Man 3. Bad call on this one.

1. Lex Luthor