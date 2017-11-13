Countdown to Christmas with 12 Days of DC Comics, Star Wars, and Disney Socks

In a perfect world, you would be able to pop on a fresh pair of nerdy socks 365 days a year. The next best thing is to countdown to Christmas with 12 days of DC Comics, Star Wars, Disney, and Harry Potter-themed socks for only $15. That’s only $1.25 per pair!

Not surprisingly, these cozy advent calendars have been selling like hot cakes at Target, but you may be able to score a set of DC Comics, Star Wars, Disney, and Harry Potter socks online or in stores depending on where you live:

• DC Comics 12 Days of Socks Collection

• Star Wars 12 Days of Socks Collection

• Disney 12 Days of Socks Collection

• Harry Potter 12 days of Socks Collection

Unfortunately, the sets featured above are only in women’s sizes, but there are additional options for kids that include a Disney princess theme, Star Wars theme, and more. You can check out additional designs here.

