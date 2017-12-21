5 Arrowverse Characters Who Would Be Awesome Secret Santas

The holiday season is in full swing, with just a few days left before Christmas. For some that means last-minute holiday shopping and family togetherness and for others it means Secret Santa gift exchanges. We’d like to imagine the same is true for the characters of the Arrowverse, with the various characters participating in a special gift exchange amongst themselves.

While we’ve already considered who from Supergirl to Arrow would make for terrible Secret Santas — and potentially just terrible gift givers in general — as we get further into the holiday spirit and make out our list of what we want for Beebo Day, we’re also thinking about who in the Arrowverse might be awesome Secret Santas. We’ve narrowed our list down to five characters from Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow who we think rock at gifts, be it for Christmas, Odin Day, or the celebration of Beebo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ray Palmer/Atom (Legends of Tomorrow)

Ray seems like the kind of guy who not only genuinely enjoys holidays but also just enjoys giving gifts and generally just making people happy. After all, this is the guy who, as a kid, took in a baby Dominator, named him Gumball, and watched musicals with said alien. If that’s not the mark of someone who is just full of joy — even if he doesn’t really have many friends — we don’t know what is. Ray strikes us as the guy who figures out all the things you like and puts them together in one really fantastic gift. And if the gift he gives you happens to be technology, Ray will totally make sure it not only has batteries, but he’ll teach you how to use it too.

Damien Darhk (Legends of Tomorrow)

Who says villains can’t be awesome Secret Santas? Sure, Damien Darhk is a power-hungry evil magic-powered bad guy, but we know he’s the kind of guy who enjoys the holidays. After all, during the Legends midseason finale Christmas was, very briefly, Odin Day with Darhk passing himself off as the Norse god. Anyone who has had a holiday named for them is likely to be full of cheer in their own way and hey, with all of the time hopping, Darhk has access to all kinds of cool presents. We may just want to check that they’re for Christmas and not him trying to bring back Odin Day.

Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Supergirl)

As someone whose whole planet and family (save for her cousin) no longer exists, Kara Danvers has likely fully embraced Christmas. In the Supergirl midseason finale we saw her hosting a charming Christmas party, but we also think she’d be a great Secret Santa. She’s the sort of kind, caring person who would really pay attention and want to make sure that you had a good gift-receiving experience. She’s also the kind of person with a demonstrated appreciation of food and now that National City has its own Big Belly Burger it wouldn’t surprise us at all if she didn’t toss a gift card to the popular fast food eatery in as well. The best part? Kara is probably an expert at gift wrap, so not only does she give good gifts, but they likely look fantastic.

Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Arrow)

Rene might come off as rough around the edges, but he’s repeatedly demonstrated that he has a big heart. That big heart would lead him to be a great Secret Santa, because he would want to make sure that he did right by the person he was buying the gift for. The wrapping may not be Kara Danvers quality, but the gift inside the packaging would truly be heartfelt. Of course, he would also act like it was no big deal and would simply be happy you enjoyed the gift — even if he addressed you as “Hoss” on the tag.

Mick Rory/Heatwave (Legends of Tomorrow)

OK, so this one is technically a worst/best situation. Rory probably wouldn’t be super thrilled with participating in a Secret Santa exchange, and don’t think for a second that the gift would be wrapped. Rory doesn’t do gift wrap. But considering how much he likes beer, you might just end up with a six pack from him, though there is also always the possibility that he may have stolen your gift too. It’s probably a good idea to not ask too many questions about your gift if Rory has your name, but we all know that underneath that gruff exterior, Rory’s a cool guy. Who knows, maybe he’d even steal a Beebo for you.

The Arrowverse shows are on winter hiatus right now and will return starting with Supergirl on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 8/7c on The CW.