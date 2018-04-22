DC’s ‘Shazam!’ Reportedly Adds Adam Brody to Cast

Production on the upcoming DC Film’s movie Shazam! is well under way and part of that progress appears to be new additions to the film’s cast.

According to a report by Heroic Hollywood, Adam Brody is joining the cast of the upcoming superhero film. Brody will join a cast that includes Zachary Levi as the titular hero Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Mark Strong as villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, and Jack Dylan Grazer and Freddy Freeman among others.

Brody, who may be best known for his role as Seth Cohen in the Fox television series The O.C. which ran from 2003 to 2007, is no stranger to comic book and superhero projects. Brody, along with Danny Bilson and Paul DeMeo, wrote Red Menace, a 2007 six-issue limited series published by Wildstorm Productions. He was also set to play The Flash in George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal film that was scrapped just before it was set to start filming back in 2007. He also appeared as the character Justin Gaines in a 2002 episode of the Superman prequel series Smallville entitled “Crush”.

As for Shazam!, while it is unknown what character Brody will be playing in the film, we do know that the film is expected to be fun. Star Zachary Levi has previously described the film’s central relationship between Shazam and Billy Batson as being like Big meets Superman.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi said. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So, I think it’s all really gravy.”

Shazam is a mystical hero with the power of the gods. Billy Batson was granted the power to transform into the hero him by a powerful wizard. All Billy has to do is speak the magic word, “Shazam!”

Shazam! will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.