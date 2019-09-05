Alexandra Daddario Addresses Fans Regularly Suggesting Her for Superhero Roles

Thanks to her acting abilities, Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario often earns attention from fans when a comic book project is announced, as she becomes a top choice of who they would like to see bring a character to life, though the actress admits that, while she’s open to superhero movies, she prefers not to get too excited by the prospects until they get close to becoming a reality. The actress is no stranger to bringing beloved characters to life, having starred in two Percy Jackson films, so, while she has reportedly had a few close calls with comic book characters, she doesn’t get caught up in fantasizing about dream roles of playing superheroes.

“I would love to be part of any of those films,” the actress shared with ComicBook.com about superhero adaptations. “I don’t focus too much on that stuff. If something makes sense, great, but I try not to think about roles that I don’t have yet, or that I don’t have auditions for yet. I just take things as they go, so there isn’t a specific character that I’ve been obsessing about and dying to play. Until it’s presented to me, that’s when I start to think about it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2014, reports had claimed that Daddario was on the shortlist of actresses who Marvel was looking at to take on the role of Jessica Jones in the Netflix series, with Krysten Ritter ultimately scoring the gig. While that Marvel opportunity didn’t pan out, Daddario noted that she’s a big fan of that universe’s roster of heroes.

“I love those characters,” the actress admitted. “There’s such a good sense of humor to all of those films and those characters. There’s such deeper meaning behind all these characters as far as, you know. It’s like a lot of life lessons and a lot to delve into. They’re all really fascinating.”

Daddario can next be seen in the psychological thriller Night Hunter.

When police detective Marshall (Henry Cavill) and local vigilante Cooper (Ben Kingsley) arrest a serial killer targeting women, they discover his game has just begun. The hunt is on as the murderer masterminds a series of deadly attacks from behind bars. Now in a desperate race against time, Marshall and Cooper fight to stay one step ahead of their suspect’s deadly plan. Also starring Stanley Tucci, Night Hunter is a pulse-pounding thriller where the only way out is through the mind of a killer. Tick-tock.

Stay tuned for details on Daddario’s possible future in the world of comic book adaptations. Night Hunter lands in select theaters and On Demand this Friday.

Would you like to see the actress in a comic book movie? Let us know in the comments below!