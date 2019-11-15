Alice Stages a Mad Tea-Party in Batwoman’s Last Episode Before “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “A Mad Tea-Party,” the December 1 episode of Batwoman that will serve as the final episode of 2019 not tied into “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” In the episode, Alice and Mouse are hatching an evil scheme while Mary and Kate are headed to an event honoring their parents — something that we’re positive will not blow up in anybody’s face at all. Since executive producer Caroline Dries has suggested that Batwoman‘s part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be fairly grounded and not as consumed by the cosmic stuff as the other parts of the story, it’s possible we will get more from Gotham the following week.

More likely, though? Don’t be too surprised if this episode leaves us off on a cliffhanger that has to be resolved post-“Crisis.”

AND THE AWARD GOES TO – Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sister/nemesis dance, while Alice and Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) construct their most evil plan yet. Mary (Nicole Kang) invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed. Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson also star. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.

In Batwoman, Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore. Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane, who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary, and the crafty Luke Fox, the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice, who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Batwoman airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, Sunday nights before Supergirl.