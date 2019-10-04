AMC Says Fake Joker Movie “No Singles” Policy Sign Was Posted in Their Theater

Joker, the new Todd Phillips film that follows the origin story of Batman’s biggest foe, was released in theaters last night and continues to make controversial headlines. From the FBI keeping a close eye on social media posts regarding the film to New York medics being instructed to prepare for the worst, many are concerned that the movie’s message will inspire more men to commit mass shootings. However, the real reports are also getting mixed in with false ones. Someone on Twitter posted a photo of a sign up at an AMC Theatres, which claims no one will be allowed into a Joker screening alone. AMC has since responded to the post, saying it was not put up by their employees.

So sorry for any confusion! This sign was not posted by us, and this is not our policy. The sign was removed as soon as it was found by the theatre team. -Elizabeth — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) October 4, 2019

“Shared by a friend on Facebook, this is too far. IT. IS. A. FILM. For f*** sake,” @CrisMovieCorner wrote.

“If this is real @AMCTheatres this is incredibly small-minded and frankly insulting/offensive to the many, many people who enjoy going to the cinema alone. Or have nobody to go with. It’s also, in its own way, discrimination. Gross,” @cinemaxwell replied.

While there’s nothing wrong with being cautious over a film’s release, especially after The Dark Knight Rises shooting occurred at an Aurora theater back in 2012, it is a shame that people are clouding the real precautions with fake ones. However, another sign posted at an AMC location warns viewers that Joker “is not a typical comic book film,” and that one does appear to be real.

