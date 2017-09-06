Amy Adams Confirms Man Of Steel 2 Is In The Works

Earlier this month, rumors began swirling that Superman would be returning to cinemas in his own standalone movie. The sequel to Man of Steel was said to be in development, and Henry Cavill’s management then confirmed the suspicion. Still, fans have been waiting to hear one of the franchise’s stars speak about the sequel for themselves – and their wait is now over. In a recent interview, Amy Adams finally commented on the Man of Steel sequel and said it is apparently in the works.

The actress spoke with Hey U Guys to promote her film Arrival with Jeremy Renner when she was asked about the status of Man of Steel 2. Adams admitted that she learnt about the film when everyone else did. “I read about Man of Steel 2 when you guys did,” she said. “A lot of times I find out after the fact which is fine. It’s completely normal; It’s not indicative of anything.”

She then said, “I know they’re working on a script, and I know it’s in the works apparently.”

So, there you have it from Lois Lane herself. It looks like Superman is poised to make a comeback with his own movie sometime after Justice League debuts.

Of course, fans have known that a Man of Steel sequel has been in the works. The Wrap reported this summer that, “Superman is a top priority for the studio and getting the character right for audiences is of tantamount importance.” Before that, DC Entertainment even teased a possible Man of Steel sequel when they released their film slate. The calendar noted it allowed for possible “standalone Batman and Superman films.”

Last year, rumors about a Man of Steel sequel began running around when a possible director was attached to the project. Heroic Hollywood said George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road) was a top contender to direct, and the site even hinted at the sequel’s potential storyline. The site said Superman will reportedly face Brainiac in Man of Steel 2, marking the villain’s first cinematic appearance.

If you are not familiar with Brainiac, then you should know the hyper-intelligent alien hails from Colu. He believes that knowledge is the only true source of power, so he steals it from others. Called the ‘Collector of Worlds,’ Brainiac finds civilizations, pillages them for knowledge, and promptly destroys them after sucking them dry.

Should the rumors be true, then Brainiac is heading to Earth in search of one specific book: the Kryptonian codex. Fans were introduced to his item in Man of Steel, and the site is reporting that Supergirl will wind up with codex in Man of Steel 2. Kara Zor-El was introduced to the film’s canon through a comic prelude. The heroine was a member of the Kryptonian Explorers Guild, and Heroic Hollywood claims her inclusion in Man of Steel 2 has always been a given. And, what’s more, it is allegedly what piqued in Miller’s interest.

So far, there’s no word on what role Lois Lane will have in the sequel. Fans can expect to see Superman and his famous lover reunited after Metropolis’ hero fell in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.