‘Aquaman’ Fan Art Imagines Wesley Snipes as Aqualad

Aquaman has been a breakout box office hit for Warner Brothers and the fledgling DC Extended Universe, leaving fans wanting more Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), Mera (Amber Heard), and company. Fan artists have been out in full force in the case of one recent piece of fan art, Wesley Snipes — or a younger version of the Blade alum, at least — makes for quite the convincing Aqualad.

Shared earlier today to Instagram by fan art extraordinaire BossLogic, Snipes appears in the fan art complete with bleached yellow hair and a uniform similar to that Curry (Jason Momoa) wore towards the end of Aquaman. BossLogic head previously created fan art of hip-hop artist Sisqo as the sidekick.

View this post on Instagram DemolitionLad @realwesleysnipes 😜 you guys wanted to see more Aqualad pieces A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jan 5, 2019 at 10:21pm PST

The James Wan-helmed film is expected to easily win the weekend box office for the third week in a row. As of this writing, the feature has earned just over $940.7 million worldwide, well on its way to break the $1 billion mark by this time next week.

Though a sequel has yet to officially be announced by Warner Brothers, it’s almost certain one will be pushed into development sooner rather than later. Should a sequel come to light, franchise star Jason Momoa certainly has an idea or two on what it should focus on.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said of a sequel in an interview last year. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Though Momoa is all-in on the franchise, it remains to be seen whether or not Wan would be willing to return to direct a sequel. According to the director, filming Aquaman checked off a lot of boxes on his checklist of personal goals and he’s not sure what he wants to do next.

“But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career,” Wan told ComicBook.com last year. “I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me.”

“And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

