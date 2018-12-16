‘Aquaman’ Makes $135 Million In First Week At Box Office In China

Aquaman doesn’t come out in the states until later this month, but it is getting one heck of a start in China.

The film has made quite a splash (ugh, sorry, couldn’t help myself) in China through the first week, and thanks to Gavin Feng we have the full daily breakdown. The movie started strong on Friday but really kicked into gear on Saturday, and while it has steadily gone down throughout the week it has so far amassed an impressive first week total of $135 million, and WB has to be extremely happy with that performance.

Tracking suggests that Aquaman could hit ¥345 million in its second weekend, which translates to $49.94 million. If it does, it would be a new December record, surpassing the previous holder Mojin: The Lost Land ($43.9 million). That’s not the only impressive achievement Aquaman will nab after the weekend either, as it is expected to surpass the lifetime gross of Captain America: Civil War by weekend’s end as well (local currency, not USD).

Aquaman Daily Gross

MN – $1.30M

FRI – $22.8M

SAT – $38.61M

SUN – $32.05M

MON – $12.97M

TUE – $10.71M

WED – $9.00M

THU – $7.86M First Week – $135.30M

Early screenings for the film have been positive as well, and ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis had this to say about the impressive world the film created in his full review.

“Beyond the characters, Aquaman is a big, big movie,” Davis wrote. “Traveling through several of the seas’ Kingdoms with ease, including a visually stunning and terrifying journey with the Trench, the DC universe is massively expanded as a story only comparable in scale to Lord of the Rings or Star Wars unfolds, with the individual and family-driven tone of an Indiana Jones keeps it grounded. It’s a film the entire family can enjoy and watch without knowledge of any previous comic books, the movies about them, or anything within the realms.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.