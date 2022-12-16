Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom Director James Wan Welcomes Back Amber Heard for Sequel

✖

Filming is about to get underway in the U.K. on Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, the sequel to 2018's Aquaman and now director James Wan is welcoming Amber Heard back to Atlantis as Mera. Heard took to social media on Saturday to share the card that Wan sent (seemingly as attached to flowers, based on the print on the bottom of the card) that reads "Amber- welcome back to Atlantis. Love James & Rob". Heard captioned her post with a mermaid emoji and "in quarantine".

Heard has been posting updates regularly about her return as Mera in the Aquaman sequel over recent weeks. In May, she shared a photo reflecting on her return, noting that the best part about being Mera is meeting those the character inspires while in April she shared photos as she began her training for the role. Co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also recently shared his own update on getting ready to start filming on Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom in which the actor seemed to be relaxing on a bed with a binder in front of him, presumably doing prep for the film.

Filming on Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will begin in July, something that Jason Momoa confirmed during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show back in May. He also explained that he loves the film's story "so much" that he even helped write it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa said. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming."

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will begin production in the U.K. in July. The film is expected to open in theaters on December 16, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the Aquaman sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.