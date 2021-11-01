Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom Star Jason Momoa Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Momoa broke the news on a video posted to his Instagram stories, which has since been shared by fans on TikTok. This comes after reports late last week had indicated that Momoa contracted the virus, with rumors suggesting that it occurred after attending the in-person premiere for Dune, which Momoa stars in as Duncan Idaho.

“I got hit with COVID right after the premiere,” Momoa explains in the video, which you can check out above. “There’s a lot of people I met in England. Got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows.”

Momoa added that he’s “doing fine” and that he’s had a “pretty good” experience thus far, and that he’s currently “camped out in his house.”

Initial reporting from The Sun indicated that Momoa discovered the diagnosis while filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with a source telling the report that it would affect filming on the sequel.

“Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test,” the source claims. “But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule. Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly. They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production. Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role, while Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 16, 2022.