Aquaman Fans Are Loving Jason Momoa on the Throne of Atlantis

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to debut in theaters this year, bringing about the highly-anticipated sequel to the billion-dollar DC film. Outside of a few photos and a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel at last year’s DC FanDome, we really haven’t seen a lot of what the sequel will have in store — but Friday’s DC Films sizzle reel changed that. The minute-long teaser provided a brief look at The Lost Kingdom, as well as fellow films The Batman, Black Adam, and The Flash. In particular, the footage showed a scene of Arthur Curry / Aquaman (Jason Momoa) sitting on the throne of Atlantis.

“After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea,” Momoa previously said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that’s exciting for me and I’m excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role, while Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Mooree will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman.

Here are just a few reactions to the new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom footage.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 16th.

Badass

Yo Jason Momoa looks so badass sitting in the Throne for #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom pic.twitter.com/k6Kik9034D — Matt the Misfit (@MattTheMizfit) February 11, 2022

Flawless

This is flawless! Jason Momoa is looking amazing as #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/UaPYmWvIJN — Z (@AMagicWriter) February 11, 2022

Back

The King of the seven seas is back!



Jason Momoa as Aquaman from #Aquaman2 🌊#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom pic.twitter.com/bKFPWKnhgG — DC World Telugu (@DCWorldTelugu) February 11, 2022

Bright

https://twitter.com/Fanverse21/status/1492187388260622337?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Amazing

That shot of Aquaman on the throne, holy shit that looks amazing. — Lil Young Thundercat (@SupesInBeastMod) February 11, 2022

Crown

One thing I LOVE about Aquaman being on the THRONE is that he is NOT wearing a crown. pic.twitter.com/YFP7D2enie — 👹Hellfire Malaina🗡half-elf half-human (@RaidersMera) February 11, 2022

Regal

Aquaman looks so regal sitting on his throne? https://t.co/25BeyP9Mgo — Clᐰu Kent (@stargazer0118) February 12, 2022

Can’t Stop