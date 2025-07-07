The Hidden Benefit Of The Batman Part 2 Finally Moving Forward

Matt Reeves is finally moving forward with The Batman Part II, which gives us hope that another of the filmmaker’s most-anticipated movie sequels could soon come to fruition. Reeves made his DC debut with 2022’s The Batman, which introduced Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne’s Batman, who took on Paul Dano’s Riddler in an Elseworlds reality outside James Gunn and Peter Safran’s main DC Universe. The Batman Part II is scheduled for release in October 2027, and we already know the perfect movie for Reeves after his sophomore Dark Knight adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once work on The Batman Part II is complete, Matt Reeves’ next project could be the highly-anticipated sequel to 2008’s original Cloverfield movie. Cloverfield was Matt Reeves’ second directed feature film, following 1996’s The Pallbearer, and was produced by J. J. Abrams and Bryan Burk with a script written by Drew Goddard. 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox continued the franchise with standalone sequels, but Abrams stated in April 2018 that a direct sequel to the original Cloverfield movie is in development, and Reeves has suggested he’d be open to returning.

“I’m super excited about us doing more, and I can’t give you information about that of course because that’s the way Cloverfield works,” Matt Reeves revealed to ComicBook in 2023. “To be honest with you, you never know what you’re going to do. Even though my work is all genre work, I have to feel something personal about it. Cloverfield is very much about my anxieties… It’s not impossible. I wouldn’t say that’s a for sure thing, but I would never say never.” In 2022, Babak Anvari (Wounds, Hallow Road) was attached to direct Cloverfield 4, but Reeves could still return.

In March 2025, Anvari revealed to Countdown City Geeks that Cloverfield 4 is still in development, teasing “something amazing.” While Anvari might be a dedicated director for the direct Cloverfield sequel – which fans of the 2008 original have been waiting 17 years for – Matt Reeves could work on the project as a writer or producer, bringing his expertise and vision from the original movie back to life in the sequel. 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox made an attempt to tie the franchise’s disparate stories together, but received some criticism that Cloverfield 4 must work to undo.

No news yet on when Cloverfield 4 might release, but the fact that Matt Reeves is finally moving forward with The Batman Part II means he might soon be free to join the team for the much-anticipated Cloverfield sequel. Of course, given previous marketing campaigns and release schedules, Cloverfield 4 could sneak up on us without a moment’s notice, but it would still be fantastic to see Reeves rejoin the franchise in the future. The Lazarus Project and The Union’s Joe Barton is writing Cloverfield 4’s script, and the movie will be produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot and Paramount Pictures.

Are you excited for Cloverfield 4? Let us know in the comments!