Jason Momoa Plans to Grow Beard Back for Aquaman 2, Reveals Story Is Locked

Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently shocked the world when he shaved off his grizzly beard (albeit for the cause of environmental awareness), but our national nightmare may not last very long. Momoa has just confirmed that he’s going to be growing his beard out again for the upcoming Aquaman 2, which is apparently rolling along through production.

Momoa appeared on The Ellen Show and dropped the following explanation on why he loves the Aquman franchise so much, what’s happening with the sequel – and more importantly, what’s going on with the beard! Here’s what he had to say:

“I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth. It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I’ve been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we’ve got a locked story, and we’re getting into it.”

Regarding that all-important facial hair, Momoa added:

“And I think it’s going to be like in two years or whatever. The beard will be back by then.”

Let the fandom rejoice!

Momoa has not been shy about wanting to bring his own ideas to the table for Aquaman 2‘s storyline – and he’s apparently already sold the powers that be at Warner Bros. on some of them. Here’s what he previously said about helping to shape the sequel:

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa told Syfy Wire. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Ironically, the DC Films star has also been the one to invite the idea of having some of those “outside aliens” in the sequel: DC’s Lobo is a villain Momoa has (jokingly?) claimed to want in Aquaman 2. However, early rumors have pointed to the sequel featuring Aquaman’s team of Atlantis guardians The Others, instead.

Aquaman 2 is slated for December 16, 2022. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

