‘Aquaman’s Amber Heard Wants a Mera and Wonder Woman Spinoff

Aquaman star Amber Heard is fishing for a spinoff starring her Xebellian princess Mera and Amazonian warrior Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Heard told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I would really love to team up with Wonder Woman. That would be a kickass duo right there,” Heard said. “But I’m vying for a spinoff, right? You heard it here… Mera and Wonder Woman spinoff. Go for it, Warner Bros.”

Spinning out of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the first Aquaman solo starring Jason Momoa and Heard is expected to launch a franchise for the studio after the James Wan-directed blockbuster won Warners its biggest-ever opening day in China before swimming to Warners’ biggest Chinese box office opening weekend.

The studio next brings to screen Shazam! before Gadot returns in 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, again directed by Patty Jenkins.

A Heard-led Aquaman spinoff could be eyed by Warners, who are reportedly putting future standalones starring Justice Leaguers Superman (Henry Cavill) and the Flash (Ezra Miller) on the backburner as those projects are said to have “lost momentum.”

Warners will instead turn its eye to new or rarely mined properties as the studio readies Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) for 2020. Recent weeks have brought word of projects centered around DC Comics favorites Batgirl, Supergirl, and Zatanna, as well as Plastic Man and the Jaime Reyes Blue Beetle, all in the earliest stages of development.

Heard previously admitted the role initially didn’t appeal to her because she was unsure Mera would be “appropriate” for her, telling ET she knew “nothing” about comic books and she had only a “limited experience or limited exposure to women in that world.”

But when Justice League director and Aquaman executive producer Zack Snyder “explained this badass, kickass warrior queen,” Heard embraced Mera’s “sword and crown.”

“I read the comic book and… I remember the first scene I read in this comic,” Heard said.

“Mera, my character, and her male counterpart Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, they are in the comic book version they’ve just saved the town from some aquatic disaster, hurricane or something to that effect, and as the townspeople and civilians are picking up pieces of their life they look and say, ‘It’s Aquaman!’ They look to Mera and they’re like, ‘Who are you? Is that Aquawoman?’

“And she stops what she’s doing and she says, ‘I have my own name. I’m not Aquawoman. I have my own name. My name is Mera.’ And I was like, [snaps], ‘I can get behind that woman.’”

Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman, Aquaman opens December 21.