‘Aquaman’: Internet Reacts to First Look at Black Manta

Our first look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II‘s Black Manta costume in Aquaman has debuted and immediately ignited conversation on social media.

The world of the DC Extended Universe has attempted to be grounded more in “reality,” leaving many fans curious about how the audacious outfit would translate to the big screen. Based on the image above, it appears James Wan found a way to not only convey a realistic outfit while also paying tribute to the original, albeit outlandish, comic book character.

To say fans are excited about this look for the character is an understatement, as this first image has not only enticed devout fans but also sparked curiosity with those unfamiliar with the character. Additionally, other fans hoped that the character and his comic book origins would be reflected in the film as accurately as the costume.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Black Manta and see Aquaman in theaters December 21st!

@DCFUniverse

Black Manta helmet looks so accurate #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/IwLi0SwdNR — DC Films Universe (@DCFUniverse) June 14, 2018

@UberKryptonian

Black Manta looks like he jumped straight out of the damn comics!! pic.twitter.com/YYyLQOfJ7W — Walt (@UberKryptonian) June 14, 2018

@borgtime

@carbo_knight

I’ll probably keep picturing Black Manta’s dialogue in black speech bubbles whenever he speaks in the movie. I wonder how much the mask’s amplifier will convey that. pic.twitter.com/lGRReRqraQ — Nед (@carbo_knight) June 14, 2018

@Kennymack1971

I was already in but my interest in Aquaman has now skyrocketed….looks like they got Black Manta right y’all. pic.twitter.com/YKGNRXs8Tb — Wakandan War Dog (@Kennymack1971) June 14, 2018

@mas_critical

#ManofSteel 5th Anniversary#WonderWoman1984 feeds me some behind the scenes shots of Diana and maybe Steve Trevor. #Aquaman drops the cover on EW and they feed me reveals of Queen Atlanna snd Black Manta



Me: pic.twitter.com/0k1pe5kaaP — Jack Burton……Me! (@mas_critical) June 14, 2018

@ChelseaLouie

I JUST SAID TO MY FRIEND I WANTED TO SEE SOMETHING OF BLACK MANTA AND MY WISH CAME TRUE pic.twitter.com/kuzEIBAToo — Chelsea Lewis (@ChelseaLouie) June 14, 2018

@slooterman

I know it’s not up to @yahya, but I hope Black Manta in the upcoming #Aquaman movie includes that the character is autistic, and abusive and torturous “therapies” made him what he is. The comics often handle it poorly, but it still matters. Representation matters. pic.twitter.com/gIXZ5fgqlu — Sara Luterman (@slooterman) June 14, 2018

@Painterofcomics

I love the way yahya looks at the helmet of black manta like it’s talking to him. Somewhat like Willem Dafoe in spiderman. I’m super excited to see his version of black manta and how portrays it. — Karan Desai (@Painterofcomics) June 14, 2018

@DamuYork