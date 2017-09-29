Aquaman Concept Art From ‘Justice League’ Released

A new piece of Justice League concept art has surfaced, featuring Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

Armor or no armor, on sea or land, that’s a guy you take seriously.

The newest look at the Atlantean comes after a detailed look at the Flash costume worn by Momoa’s Justice League co-star, Ezra Miller, hit the internet. The pieces were on display as part of “The Art of DC – Dawn of the Super Heroes” exhibition at the Art Ludique-Le Musée in Paris, France.

Momoa made his first appearance as the aquatic warrior in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, swatting away drones that infiltrated his underwater lair. Momoa stars in Justice League alongside Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ezra Miller (Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) before headlining his solo feature under director James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7).

Aquaman, co-starring Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, Temeura Morrison and Nicole Kidman, swims into theaters December 21, 2018. Justice League opens November 17.

