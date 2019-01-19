New ‘Aquaman’ Concept Art Features The Massive Trench Attack

One of the slickest sequences in Aquaman featured Arthur and Mera encountering the Trench, and some new concept art shows just stunning and massive that Trench attack was.

At one point in the film, Aquaman and Mera have to go far out at sea into dark territory, territory they soon learn is owned by the Trench. They first attack the boat and start to swarm it, so Aquaman and Mera head deep into the water to try and outrun them. Arthur pulls out a flare that keeps them at bay as they swim further and further, and the hint of light gives you an indication of just how massive the swarm is.

You can see that reflected here in this new concept art from Kormu Graphy. The boat sails captain-less on the water’s surface as we see a red light of the flare in Aquaman and Mera’s hands. The Trench is swarming around them and chasing them, and there seem to be literally hundreds. As this image shows, that might be a lowball estimate.

The Trench first surfaced during the New 52 era of DC, created by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis during their run on Aquaman. They are one of the lost kingdoms of Atlantis, though when their kingdom feel it fell in a deep trench in the Atlantic Ocean, hence their name. They are known for their razor-sharp claws and teeth, and look more like aliens than typical Atlanteans, though they are also far deadlier than your normal Atlantean as well.

In the film, it is revealed that someone has been living amongst them, which turns out to be Aquaman’s mother Atlanna. She pulls Mera and Arthur from the water as she wears a cobbled together suit that features pieces of the Trench to blend in, and reveals that she’s been here since she was exiled to the Trench all those years ago.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman is in theaters now.