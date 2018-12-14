‘Aquaman’ Director Admits He Hasn’t Signed on for Any Sequels

#Aquaman director James Wan says he hasn’t yet signed on for any other films about the King of the Seven Seas //t.co/a7Og507hlT pic.twitter.com/gIbwPq0cEi — Variety (@Variety) December 13, 2018

Despite good buzz, a big projected opening weekend, and a studio bullish on the idea of a sequel, Aquaman director James Wan has not yet signed on for a second film featuring the character.

You can see Wan responding to a reporter’s question in the video above.

“This is my only one that I’ve signed up to do, so we’ll see,” Wan told Variety at tonight’s premiere for the film. “Let’s not talk about a sequel before this one’s even come out yet!”

The decision not to sign Wan for more than one movie is not surprising; Warner Bros. did not officially re-sign Patty Jenkins for Wonder Woman 1984 until after Wonder Woman was already a big financial success.

It is not something limited to Warner Bros., either; after months of fans and reporters working on the assumption that he would do so, Doctor Strange filmmaker Scott Derrickson finally officially confirmed that he had inked a deal to direct that movie’s sequel this week.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.

