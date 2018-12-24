‘Aquaman’ Director Celebrates the Underdog Superhero Getting His Own Movie

Aquaman finally hit theaters this week and it’s already becoming one of the biggest box office successes in DC history.

The director of the underwater adventure, James Wan, tweeted out a grateful message about the film, giving a shout-out to everyone involved with the project.

Been a long journey, but here we are. Finally. The underdog superhero that many didn’t think was possible — gets his own movie! Made with love and passion, sweat and tears, from everyone involved. See it on the largest screen possible, and have a blast!! #Aquaman #nowplaying //t.co/dbwwt0NNZ0 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) December 21, 2018

“Been a long journey, but here we are. Finally,” Wan tweeted. “The underdog superhero that many didn’t think was possible — gets his own movie! Made with love and passion, sweat and tears, from everyone involved. See it on the largest screen possible, and have a blast!!”

Considering the logistics of making a film that takes place predominately under water as well as the silly reputation given to Aquaman over the years, it’s no surprise the director would refer to the character as an underdog.

While that may have been true before, it’s certainly not now. Aquaman is crushing the box office! It made $135 million in its opening weekend in China alone. It also beat out Captain America: Civil War as the highest earning film within the first ten days of its release in China. The Marvel film earned $155.8 million in China in the first ten days whereas Aquaman managed to score $189.2 million.

The above feats helped the the DC Extended Universe cross $4 billion at the worldwide box office. The movie was released in the United States yesterday and it’s now rejected to make $120 million at the Christmas holiday box office. Talk about king status!

The movie has also gotten a lot of fairly positive reviews. It currently has a 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, which may not be a groundbreaking number, but it certainly beats Justice League‘s 40%, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s 27%, and Suicide Squad‘s 27%. Only Wonder Woman outpformaned the movie with a 93% rating.

In addition to taking the reigns on Aquaman, James Wan has also directed Saw, The Conjuring, and Furious 7. He’s also currently working on a screenplay for Malignant Man, which he’s adapting from his own graphic novel.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman/Arthur Curry), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantra), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (King Orm). The film will follow Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with his underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman is currently playing in theaters everywhere.