‘Aquaman’ Director Confirms The Creature That Ocean Master Rides

There was a lot to take in with Aquaman’s first trailer, and one lingering question has been answered from it thanks to the film’s director James Wan.

In the gorgeous first trailer, fans saw plenty of Atlantis’ underwater residents, including one in particular that also acts as Ocean Master‘s ride in the trailer’s closing moments. With so many creatures featured fans didn’t know exactly what the creature was, and one fan brought the question to Wan himself.

@JesabelRaay asked Wan if Patrick Wilson’s ride in the trailer was a Mosasaurus. It turns out that was a pretty sound guess. “Pretty much. @patrickwilson73’s ride of choice — an armored tylosaur,” Wan wrote.

Pretty much. @patrickwilson73’s ride of choice — an armored tylosaur. https://t.co/SwSl5tEp7i — James Wan (@creepypuppet) July 24, 2018

The Tylosaurus is part of the Mosasaur family, which are comparable to modern lizards and snakes. The biggest thing that sets the Tylosaurus apart from other species is its long snout, which can be turned into an offensive weapon by raming and stunning enemies. As we can see in the trailer, the Tylosaurus’ teeth are also rather deadly, as that poor creature it is charging at is about to learn.

