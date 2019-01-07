‘Aquaman’ Crosses $900 Million at Worldwide Box Office, Enters Top 50 Films of All Time

Aquaman may be king at the box office as the number one movie in the world, but the film is also making a royal splash when it comes not just to the current box office, but the all-time rankings as well.

The James Wan-directed DC Extended Universe film is currently sitting at $940.7 million at the worldwide box office, breaking it into the top 50 films of all time at number 46. While still a long way from the top films such as Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, its current box office take puts it ahead of Finding Nemo, two Harry Potter films, and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in that top 50 ranking according to Box Office Mojo.

This weekend marks the third straight weekend Aquaman has been at the top of the box office. The film has made just under $260 million at the North American box office thus far and is now the biggest DCEU film so far, passing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which had a total worldwide box office take of $873.6 million.

Aquaman has also already risen above Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises at the international box office, a feat that makes it the most profitable DC Comics and Warner Bros. film of all time at the international box office. The film also continues to be well-received among fans, receiving an A- CinemaScore as well as well as an 80 percent Audience Score from Rotten Tomatoes.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the half-human prince of Atlantis who, when his half-brother stokes the fires of war, finds himself trapped between the two worlds he loves. Momoa himself took to social media to thank fans for their support of the film — and to encourage them to see it a second time.

However, even with the box office success and fan following of Aquaman, director James Wan is still a bit unhappy with one aspect of the film: the lack of recognition Aquaman has received for the contributions of its talented visual effects crew. Wan took to Facebook to express his displeasure that Aquaman had not made the Academy’s shortlist for visual effects Oscar awards, specifically addressing VFX supervisor Kelvin McIlwain.



“Kelvin, you and your department are the unsung heroes of this film,” Wan wrote. “The fact that your VFX peers in the Academy aren’t recognizing or appreciating what we/you’ve all contributed to the film and cinema is a f**king disgrace.”

McIlwain, to his credit, pointed out the crowded field and the flawed selection process of the Academy.

“I’m with you James. It was a complete shock to everyone that we are not in the final 10 films that will be presenting at the Academy VFX Bake-off. The selection process is very flawed in my opinion and too open to influence,” McIlwain wrote.

Aquaman is now playing in theaters.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.