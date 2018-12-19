New ‘Aquaman’ Critics TV Spot Teases An Epic Adventure

As Aquaman inches closer to its domestic debut, Warner Brothers continues their eleventh-hour marketing blitz trying to get footage of the movie in front as many eyes across the country as possible. In a set of recent television spots, we see new footage intertwined with reviews from critics.

In one spot, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) can be seen piloting a ship underwater as they’re being chased by an off-screen antagonist. In another commercial, the film’s breathtaking visual effects are well on display as several of Atlantis’ creatures flash across the screen. You can see the group of spots compiled in the video above.

Heard previously explained to ComicBook.com the initial difficulties in understanding how strong of a character Mera really was in the movie.

“When I first talked to Zack Snyder about this before Justice League,” Heard mentioned. “He tried to explain it to me but I think at some point he was…he must have gotten busy or distracted or something because I was left just thinking ‘do I make bubbles? I’m not quite sure what this means?’ But Luckily I had more time to get to know the world and I did that through the comic books and now I’m very happy with my superpowers.”

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis — who happened to make the cut several times on these new spots — calls the film a “visually stunning win for DC.”

“Heavy exposition crowds Aquaman through much of its first half,” Davis said in his review. “Awkwardly nuanced attempts at somewhat cartoon-ish humor are also present, making some of the water here a little unclear (often seeming as though certain bits of Aquaman were unsure which tone it wanted to commit to). However, each of Aquaman‘s flaws, are complimented by brilliant action-sequences, stylish swagger, and an epic, massive adventure, like the character himself.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21st. Other DC films on the slate for Warner Brothers include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.