'Aquaman' Makes a Splash as Fans Compare It to 'Star Wars'

Aquaman has been sold as “Star Wars underwater,” and fresh looks at the movie signal the James […]

By

Aquaman has been sold as "Star Wars underwater," and fresh looks at the movie signal the James Wan-directed DC Comics adaptation could deliver.

Warner Bros. debuted Friday the first look at Aquaman‘s Fishermen, an undersea legion of blue and green-skinned fish-like creatures adorned in regal golden armor.

The Fisherman King (Djimon Hounsou), his Queen (Natalia Safran), and the Princess (Sophia Forrest) have since drawn comparisons to aquatic aliens seen in the Star Wars saga — particularly the Naboo-dwelling Gungans of The Phantom Menace fame.

“It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before,” leading man Jason Momoa told ComicBook.com in November ahead of his starring turn in Justice League.

Momoa’s comments echoed a description shared by Power Rangers star Ludi Lin, who plays Murk in Aquaman, when he said Wan “described his vision as Star Wars underwater because it is.”

Wan revealed the mermaid-inspired creatures were created through a combination of practical makeup effects work by Star Trek 2009 and Insidious makeup artists Fractured FX with digital effects by ILM, who provide the Fishermen’s digitally-created bottom halves and their underwater environment.

The director will be on hand to unveil the first Aquaman trailer next weekend at San Diego Comic-Con ahead of the film’s December 21 release.

