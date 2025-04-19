The Pokemon TCG Is About to Drop a New Prismatic Evolutions Release

Between the Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon cards and new merch at the Pokemon Center, 2025 truly is The Year of Eevee. However, many Eevee fans have struggled to get ahold of the popular Prismatic Evolutions cards, leaving collectors frustrated. Many previously released items remain sold out until restocks in May. However, the final announced item in the Prismatic Evolutions collection is coming out on April 25th. This will give fans another shot at snagging some boosters and a new, adorable Eevee-themed accessory pouch.

The last of the currently revealed Prismatic Evolutions items to release is the Accessory Pouch Special Collection. It was revealed alongside other coveted items like the Elite Trainer Box, Binder Collection, and mini-tins. However, it is the last of these Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions products to arrive, bringing a fresh opportunity to get some booster packs for the hard-to-find set. Quite a few fans have confirmed pre-orders for this latest set, which might suggest that shock shortages won’t be as bad this time as with previous Prismatic Evolutions releases.

The Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch Special Collection

The Accessory Pouch Collection features five Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon card booster packs. It also comes with an adorable Eevee-shaped accessory pouch that looks perfect for storing your TTRPG dice or Pokemon TCG counters. This new Prismatic Evolutions special collection is releasing on its own, with no other new products from the set planned for April 25th. MSRP for the Accessory Pouch Super Collection is set at $29.99, but prices already vary by retailer ahead of the Pokemon TCG release next week.

Where to Get the Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch Special Collection

Several stores already have the item listed online, so you can get a sense of where to try your luck. Best Buy lists the Accessory Pouch Special Collection at $29.99, right at MSRP, but the item is noted as “in-store only.” Meanwhile, Target is selling the Prismatic Evolutions set for $32.99, and it looks like pre-orders were once available, though they are currently sold out. GameStop lists the item for $34.99, and it will likely be available in-store only, like previous Pokemon TCG items. Although not yet confirmed for April 25th, these three major retailers have all had customer limits on Pokemon cards in the past, and these may well be in place again with this new set.

So far, these three stores are the only major retailers that already have a listing for the latest Prismatic Evolutions release. Although not yet listed, the new set will most likely be available from the Pokemon Center website on April 25th as well, likely with the usual queue system in place for high-volume launches.

The previously released mini tins for prismatic evolutions

In addition to these primary locations for Pokemon cards, many Pokemon TCG fans have found recent sets in stock at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Costco, and Walmart, as well. It’s possible these locations will have stock of the new Accessory Pouch Special Collection on April 25th, even if they aren’t broadcasting it on their websites just yet. Your local card store may also snag some of the set, though that may depend on whether the Pokemon Company was able to ramp up production for this new Prismatic Evolutions set to help meet demand.

Following this set, Eevee fans have two more confirmed Prismatic Evolutions drops to look forward to. A Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Super Premium Collection will launch on May 16th, followed by a Prismatic Evolutions Premium Figure Collection on September 26th. The Pokemon Company hasn’t revealed full details for these items just yet, but they look to be the last brand-new entries into the Eevee-centric Pokemon card set, at least for now.

Did you manage to pre-order the Accessory Pouch Special Collection? Are you going to try your luck in person on April 25th or will you be hanging out with me in the virtual Pokemon Center queue? Let us know in the comments below!