‘Aquaman’: Geoff Johns Reveals How Classic Costume Made It Into the Movie

DC fans got a big surprise at San Diego Comic-Con when they saw Aquaman in his comic costume on the big screen, and Geoff Johns breaks down how that came about.

Johns, who is responsible for several classic DC runs, including Aquaman, sat down with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about that big moment, which was revealed exclusively to those in Hall H for the Warner Bros panel. It turns out it was always part of James Wan’s plan.

“Well James Wan you know he really picked out…he’s an amazing director and he said ‘I want to do Aquaman‘, and he loves the classic Aquaman,” Johns said. “So the Sea Horses, the Ocean Master, ya know the orange chainmail, he wanted to do all of that. It was really, he was like ‘I want to see the iconic Aquaman’, and there’s, you can see there’s kind of more blonde in Jason’s hair even.”

The moment in question not only shows Jason Momoa’s Arthur in full orange and green but also shows him holding his legendary gold trident, one fans of the books are well acquainted with.

Wan’s love of the classic elements of Aquaman shows through easily in the early footage, as Black Manta also looks ripped straight from the comics, as does Mera. Fans also got glimpses at Wan’s Atlantis and you can check out the full description of the footage here.

