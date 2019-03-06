‘Aquaman’s James Wan Confirms There Is No Director’s Cut

There’s been a lot of talk over the last couple of years about the way DC and Warner Bros. have handled their blockbuster directors. Both David Ayer and Zack Snyder turned out disjointed films that didn’t land with critics, with whiffs of studio interference in the air. It’s no secret that the final Suicide Squad wasn’t what Ayer had in mind, and fans are still begging for the infamous Snyder Cut of Justice League. While this issue was becoming habitual for DC, James Wan has managed to join Patty Jenkins in breaking that mold and delivering his true vision with the billion dollar Aquaman.

The Jason Momoa starring hit arrived on Digital HD this week, and Wan took to Twitter to help advertise the release. In addition to teasing the bonus features and IMAX ratios, the director also made something very clear: There is no alternate version of this movie out there. The final cut of Aquaman that we saw in theaters IS the director’s cut.

“Aquaman is coming home,” Wan wrote in the tweet. “Yes, it will retain the IMAX aspect ratio (meaning it will open up, top and bottom of frame, during those big visuals). This is my definitive version, and made sure it stayed that way for the home release. Looks gorgeous in UHD. This is the only cut.”

Aquaman is coming home! Yes, it will retain the IMAX aspect ratio (meaning it will open up, top and bottom of frame, during those big visuals). This is my definitive version, and made sure it stayed that way for the home release. Looks gorgeous in UHD. This is the only cut. — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 5, 2019

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, considering the unparalleled success Aquaman enjoyed upon its release back in December. It was easily the most well-reviewed DC film since Wonder Woman, and it didn’t take long for it to surpass The Dark Knight Rises as the highest earner in the franchise’s history. Aquaman was nothing but a massive hit, due in part to the fact that a big time director like Wan was allowed to bring his vision to life.

Aquaman and Wonder Woman have signaled a shifting tide for DC films, and there are more on the way that will do the same. Both David Sandberg’s Shazam! and Todd Phillips’ Joker movie are shying away from the connected franchise and looking to exist as standalone affairs. Seeing how that worked for Wan and Jenkins, the change bodes well for the future of the beloved DC Comics characters.

