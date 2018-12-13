‘Aquaman’: Watch Jason Momoa Perform Haka Dance at World Premiere

The latest entry in the DC Extended Universe, Aquaman, had its Los Angeles premiere tonight, but Jason Momoa didn’t just walk the “red” carpet. The actor danced it.

As part of his appearance at the premiere, Momoa and several other broke out in a full-on performance of the haka, a ceremonial dance in Māori culture. Check it out in the tweet from Variety below.

In the video, Momoa and others can be seen performing the energetic dance complete with stomping and loud chanting. At one point in the performance, the Aquaman star even broke a prop trident across his knee.

In Māori culture, the haka is a dance that, while commonly associated with traditions of battle preparation, has several variations and are often performed as welcome for distinguish guests or in celebration of events, such as great achievements or special occasions — and something like the LA premiere of Aquaman would certainly count as a special occasion.

While an important part of Māori culture, haka has become increasingly more well-known around the world thanks to various New Zealand sports teams and their practice of performing haka ahead of international games, though some critics consider this use of haka to be cultural appropriation of New Zealand’s indigenous Polynesian people’s customs.

The Aquaman premiere haka isn’t the first time Momoa, who is of Polynesian/Native Hawaiian descent, has participated in a haka either. In 2017, Momoa performed the ceremonial dance with members of the Auckland Ultimate Fighting Championship team while training in Queensland, Australia.

Momoa’s haka performance at the premiere may be a little more meaningful, however. Actor Temuera Morrison, who plays Arthur’s father in the film, is of Māori descent and recently told New Zealand’s Stuff that he and Momoa bonded over their mutual love of the culture.

“He really embraced the haka and all things Māori,” Morrison said. “We’ll be out for dinner and all of a sudden we’ll be asking the restaurant if they have any brooms. Next minute, Jason and I are on the streets doing the taiaha. I’m like an uncle to Jason. In fact all the boys on set call me Uncle, and that’s all good.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.