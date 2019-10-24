Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares Mini-Justice League Reunion Photo With Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot

One of the most memorable scenes in DC and Warner’s Justice League film featured Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman and Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman after Aquaman sat on Diana’s Golden Lasso, but it’s been a minute since we’ve seen them together on screen. With a Justice League sequel in limbo after the disappointing performance of the film, it might be a while before we see the two together in a film once more, but at least we have a delightful mini-reunion to enjoy, which Momoa shared on his Instagram account, and you can see the mini-reunion in the photo below.

Momoa shared a series of photos from the SEE press tour, his new Apple streaming series, and he led off with a photo with Gadot. Gadot replied with a heart emoji, and Momoa added the captiono “It’s been a amazing 48hrs. Apple SEE press tour. It’s been whirlwind seeing friends and ohana Aloha j.”

While we won’t see them together in a DC film for a minute, we will see them separately. Momoa will return as Arthur in the next Aquaman sequel, and while plans are still coming together for it, it’s already one of the more anticipated films in Warner’s upcoming slate.

As for Gadot, she will return in the much-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984, which reteams Gadot with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Steve Trevor actor Chris Pine for a new adventure set in the 80s. At this time it doesn’t seem like either will cameo in the other one’s film franchise, but who knows, maybe we’ll see Aquaman and Wonder Woman together again sooner than we think.

